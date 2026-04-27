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First Alert Weather: Heating up midweek, followed by opportunities for much-needed rainfall

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Back to dry weather through Wednesday & a return of an increasing wildfire danger.  Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s, with highs Tuesday in the 80s, then approaching 90
  • A slow-moving front will impact the local area Thursday through the weekend, offering a much better opportunity for much-needed rain across NE Florida & SE Georgia.  The first round of showers, a scattered storm, will be through the day Thursday as the front near the Fl./Ga. state line. 
  • Friday will be mostly dry & warm with only isolated showers followed by a breezy, very warm Saturday ahead of a stronger disturbance that has the potential to bring significant rain & t’storms late Sat./Sat. night into Sunday. 
  • Early indications are for 100% coverage with amounts exceeding 1 inch. Temps. will remain generally very warm through Saturday before turning cooler Sunday/Monday.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy evening. Low: 59
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 85… 70s @ beaches.
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 62
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm  High: 89
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, an isolated t’storm. 67/83
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 64/86
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & very warm with a shower/t’storm late. 66/89
  • SUNDAY: Clouds & cooler with showers, a few t’storms. 65/76
  • MONDAY: A shower early… mostly cloudy. 59/79

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

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