First Alert Weather: Heating up midweek, followed by opportunities for much-needed rainfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Back to dry weather through Wednesday & a return of an increasing wildfire danger. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s, with highs Tuesday in the 80s, then approaching 90

A slow-moving front will impact the local area Thursday through the weekend, offering a much better opportunity for much-needed rain across NE Florida & SE Georgia. The first round of showers, a scattered storm, will be through the day Thursday as the front near the Fl./Ga. state line.

Friday will be mostly dry & warm with only isolated showers followed by a breezy, very warm Saturday ahead of a stronger disturbance that has the potential to bring significant rain & t’storms late Sat./Sat. night into Sunday.

Early indications are for 100% coverage with amounts exceeding 1 inch. Temps. will remain generally very warm through Saturday before turning cooler Sunday/Monday.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy evening. Low: 59

Mostly cloudy, breezy evening. Low: 59 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 85… 70s @ beaches.

Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 85… 70s @ beaches. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62

Partly cloudy. Low: 62 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm High: 89

Partly sunny, breezy, very warm High: 89 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, an isolated t’storm. 67/83

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, an isolated t’storm. 67/83 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 64/86

Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 64/86 SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & very warm with a shower/t’storm late. 66/89

Partly sunny, breezy & very warm with a shower/t’storm late. 66/89 SUNDAY: Clouds & cooler with showers, a few t’storms. 65/76

Clouds & cooler with showers, a few t’storms. 65/76 MONDAY: A shower early… mostly cloudy. 59/79

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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