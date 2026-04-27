First Alert Weather: Heating up midweek, followed by opportunities for much-needed rainfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Back to dry weather through Wednesday & a return of an increasing wildfire danger. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s, with highs Tuesday in the 80s, then approaching 90
- A slow-moving front will impact the local area Thursday through the weekend, offering a much better opportunity for much-needed rain across NE Florida & SE Georgia. The first round of showers, a scattered storm, will be through the day Thursday as the front near the Fl./Ga. state line.
- Friday will be mostly dry & warm with only isolated showers followed by a breezy, very warm Saturday ahead of a stronger disturbance that has the potential to bring significant rain & t’storms late Sat./Sat. night into Sunday.
- Early indications are for 100% coverage with amounts exceeding 1 inch. Temps. will remain generally very warm through Saturday before turning cooler Sunday/Monday.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy evening. Low: 59
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. High: 85… 70s @ beaches.
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm High: 89
- THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, an isolated t’storm. 67/83
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated, brief shower. 64/86
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & very warm with a shower/t’storm late. 66/89
- SUNDAY: Clouds & cooler with showers, a few t’storms. 65/76
- MONDAY: A shower early… mostly cloudy. 59/79
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area