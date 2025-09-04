FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up and turning dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry morning commute for Jacksonville.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s.

A few neighborhoods west of Highway 301 should go just above 90 degrees today.

Highs in the lower 90s over the weekend with only an isolated shower or storm on Sunday.

Onshore winds return next week with scattered showers and highs back into the 80s.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

A tropical wave continues to march west today across the Eastern Atlantic.

Showers and storms will likely get more organized over the next day or two.

A tropical depression or storm could form tomorrow or over the weekend.

The next name is Gabrielle.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 70

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. 70/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. 71/94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower/storm. 71/94

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Turning breezy. 74/87

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Breezy. 71/84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. 70/83

