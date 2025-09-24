First Alert Weather: Hot afternoons continue with little rainfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mild morning in the lower 70s.

Dry morning commute.

Some inland fog again this morning.

Highs today in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Isolated shower possible this afternoon/early evening.

Most neighborhoods stay dry today.

Hot afternoon temperatures continue through Friday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, several degrees warmer than average.

Showers and storms increase Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon before turning more isolated by Sunday.

TROPICS:

Gabrielle is still a hurricane in the Northern Atlantic waters heading east.

Two additional tropical waves we are tracking.

The wave with a higher risk of developing in the short term will likely develop over the next several days as it moves WNW.

This eventual storm will likely stay well east of Florida/Georgia.

Another wave is disorganized moving through the Caribbean Islands today and tonight could approach the Bahamas this weekend before turning more north. Plenty of time to watch but early indications favor a track east/offshore Florida and Georgia. However, it may be a close call early next week.

This wave will likely try to get organized rather quickly once it is in the vicinity of the Bahamas this weekend.



Tropical downpours and gusty conditions today for Puerto Rico and tonight for Dominican Republic.

The next two names are Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh) and Imelda (pronounced ee-MEHL-dah).

We remain well within the peak of the hurricane season.

Tracking the Tropics: September 24, 2025

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated PM shower possible. HIGH: 91 (Record: 94 - 2019,1925)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated shower/storm possible. 71/93 (Record: 96 - 2019)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few PM showers/storms. 72/90

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. 68/87

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/86

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 69/87

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: September 24, 2025

