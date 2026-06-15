First Alert Weather: Hot, humid with more afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the 70s.

Today will be another very hot day with highs rising into the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures will be 100-105F this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms should develop across the area by early to mid-afternoon, quickly dropping temperatures in the process.

Storms will be moving from west to east today.

Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Very heavy rain, lightning, and strong gusty winds.

The week ahead will be unsettled and summer-like: Hot and humid each day with decent coverage of mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, especially Monday and Tuesday.

All neighborhoods should receive beneficial rain over the next week, with some localized spots receiving 1-2+ inches wherever thunderstorms repeat.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

One area to watch near the TX/LA coastline for low-end tropical development this week.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 15, 2026

TODAY: Hot and humid, afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 93 (Feels like 100-105)

TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 73/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter, a few storms. 74/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 75/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 73/93

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hit, a few storms. 73/91

Tracking the Tropics: June 15, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

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