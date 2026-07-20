First Alert Weather: Hot, increasingly dry week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Scattered storms into early this evening will end followed by clearing skies with lows in the 70s.

The rest of the week will be hot with only isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures will reach well into the 90s & feel like temps. 102-107.

Afternoon storms will begin to increase again Friday.

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Tropics:

Tropical depression #2 should soon become tropical storm Bertha over the North & NE Gulf while moving *away* from Florida. Heavy rain for the immediate Gulf coast while the system moves northwest then turns more west.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered storms ending early… partly cloudy. Low: 78

Scattered storms ending early… partly cloudy. Low: 78 TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 94

Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 94 TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 77

Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 77 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95

Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated t’storms. 75/96

Partly cloudy with isolated t’storms. 75/96 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/92

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/92 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/92

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/92 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 76/91

Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 76/91 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/ t’storms. 76/94

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