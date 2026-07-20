First Alert Weather: Hot, increasingly dry week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Scattered storms into early this evening will end followed by clearing skies with lows in the 70s.
- The rest of the week will be hot with only isolated afternoon storms. High temperatures will reach well into the 90s & feel like temps. 102-107.
- Afternoon storms will begin to increase again Friday.
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Tropics:
- Tropical depression #2 should soon become tropical storm Bertha over the North & NE Gulf while moving *away* from Florida. Heavy rain for the immediate Gulf coast while the system moves northwest then turns more west.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Scattered storms ending early… partly cloudy. Low: 78
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 94
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 77
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated t’storms. 75/96
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & storms. 76/92
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 76/92
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 76/91
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers/ t’storms. 76/94
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