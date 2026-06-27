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First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead for the Jacksonville area

By Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax
By Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Saturday morning is warm and dry with temperatures in the middle 70s.
  • Saturday will be hot with temperatures a little above average. Highs will warm into the middle 90s with feels like temperatures 100-105 in the afternoon.
  • Isolated coverage of rain and storms is expected Saturday. Some neighborhoods will get an afternoon cooldown, but many won’t. 
  • Sunday will be similar with heat, humidity, and rain chances. 
  • Monday will feature higher coverage of storms across the area in the afternoon and evening.
  • Temperatures will drop slightly Tuesday and Wednesday to near 90 degrees, still with a few storms.
  • Heat continues through the July 4 weekend with highs in the 90s and a few storms likely each day. 

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • Some indication that low pressure could develop offshore the southeast U.S. next week along an old frontal boundary. This will be worth watching, but nothing is there as of now.
  • The next name is Bertha.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like 100-105)

TONIGHT: Isolated storm early, then partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon storms. 76/96 (Feels like 102-107)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered to numerous afternoon/evening storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 73/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. 74/93

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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