First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Saturday morning is warm and dry with temperatures in the middle 70s.
- Saturday will be hot with temperatures a little above average. Highs will warm into the middle 90s with feels like temperatures 100-105 in the afternoon.
- Isolated coverage of rain and storms is expected Saturday. Some neighborhoods will get an afternoon cooldown, but many won’t.
- Sunday will be similar with heat, humidity, and rain chances.
- Monday will feature higher coverage of storms across the area in the afternoon and evening.
- Temperatures will drop slightly Tuesday and Wednesday to near 90 degrees, still with a few storms.
- Heat continues through the July 4 weekend with highs in the 90s and a few storms likely each day.
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TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Some indication that low pressure could develop offshore the southeast U.S. next week along an old frontal boundary. This will be worth watching, but nothing is there as of now.
- The next name is Bertha.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like 100-105)
TONIGHT: Isolated storm early, then partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 76
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon storms. 76/96 (Feels like 102-107)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with scattered to numerous afternoon/evening storms. 77/95
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 74/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. 73/89
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 72/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storm. 74/93
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