First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead with a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is quiet with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Another hot and humid day is ahead. Highs will be in the middle 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures 100-105F.

A few storms are likely this afternoon, moving generally south to north. Storms won’t be for everyone, but could contain areas of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Sunday will be similarly hot with less coverage of rain. A storm or two is still expected, but should be more isolated in coverage.

Hot temperatures continue each day through next week, with mainly afternoon storms here and there.

TROPICS :

An area of low pressure will attempt to organize this weekend in the eastern Gulf.

The system will slowly move north or northwest and gradual tropical development is possible.

If development does occur, a consolidation of showers/storms will be likely, thus lowering rain totals along the Florida’s Gulf coast.

Regardless of development, this is no threat to our local area. Those along the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana should monitor this system.

The next name is Bertha.

Monitoring the eastern Gulf for tropical development First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like 100-105)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 75

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like 98-103)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/95

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 76/92

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 18, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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