First Alert Weather: Hot weekend ahead with a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is quiet with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.
- Another hot and humid day is ahead. Highs will be in the middle 90s this afternoon with feels like temperatures 100-105F.
- A few storms are likely this afternoon, moving generally south to north. Storms won’t be for everyone, but could contain areas of heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- Sunday will be similarly hot with less coverage of rain. A storm or two is still expected, but should be more isolated in coverage.
- Hot temperatures continue each day through next week, with mainly afternoon storms here and there.
TROPICS:
- An area of low pressure will attempt to organize this weekend in the eastern Gulf.
- The system will slowly move north or northwest and gradual tropical development is possible.
- If development does occur, a consolidation of showers/storms will be likely, thus lowering rain totals along the Florida’s Gulf coast.
- Regardless of development, this is no threat to our local area. Those along the Florida Panhandle to Louisiana should monitor this system.
- The next name is Bertha.
TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. HIGH: 94 (Feels like 100-105)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. LOW: 75
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated afternoon storms. 75/94 (Feels like 98-103)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/94
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/95
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 73/93
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 76/92
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