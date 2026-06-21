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First Alert Weather: Hot Father’s Day with afternoon storms

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax and Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Father’s Day will begin with sun & hot temps as highs top out in the low 90s by early afternoon. Scattered storms will develop after 3/4pm & continue into this evening moving from west to east.

Spots that see storms can expect a period of very heavy rain, gusty winds & lightning with coverage about 60-70% of the area. Offshore winds will help push temps. to near 90 degrees all the way to the beaches with the threat for scattered storms by late in the day.

  • Hotter & drier to start the work week with highs Monday & Tuesday reaching the mid 90s with only isolated afternoon storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tracking the Tropics - Sunday, June 21st

TODAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered late day storms. High: 81

TONIGHT: Scattered storms diminishing early… partly cloudy. Low: 72

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon t’storms. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon storm. 74/93

THURSDAY: Hot… partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 75/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 74/95

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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