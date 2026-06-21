First Alert Weather: Hot Father’s Day with afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Father’s Day will begin with sun & hot temps as highs top out in the low 90s by early afternoon. Scattered storms will develop after 3/4pm & continue into this evening moving from west to east.

Spots that see storms can expect a period of very heavy rain, gusty winds & lightning with coverage about 60-70% of the area. Offshore winds will help push temps. to near 90 degrees all the way to the beaches with the threat for scattered storms by late in the day.

Hotter & drier to start the work week with highs Monday & Tuesday reaching the mid 90s with only isolated afternoon storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tracking the Tropics - Sunday, June 21st

TODAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered late day storms. High: 81

TONIGHT: Scattered storms diminishing early… partly cloudy. Low: 72

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon storm. High: 95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon t’storms. 74/95

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & hot with a few afternoon storm. 74/93

THURSDAY: Hot… partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 75/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 74/95

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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