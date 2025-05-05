Local

First Alert Weather: Increasing chances of rain

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking better chances of rain as we go through the week.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Nice tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
  • A warm & dry Tuesday with highs well into the 80s.
  • A few afternoon locally heavy showers & storms will develop Wed. & again Thursday with higher humidity.
  • A nearby front combined with upper-level weather disturbances will continue a wetter – much needed rainfall! – pattern through Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 61
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 87
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers & storms. 66/88
  • FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 66/82
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. 66/81
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & t’storms. 65/80
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/t’storm. 65/82

