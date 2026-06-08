First Alert Weather: Increasing heat & humidity through week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Hotter and more humid this week – typical for June. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
- The chances for much-needed rain will only slowly increase. Isolated showers, a t’storm will be possible Wednesday & Thursday with better chances for at least scattered afternoon showers & storms Friday through the weekend.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
Tropics:
- All is quiet – “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 71/92
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/92
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/94
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/92
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood