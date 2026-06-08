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First Alert Weather: Increasing heat & humidity through week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Hotter and more humid this week – typical for June. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
  • The chances for much-needed rain will only slowly increase.  Isolated showers, a t’storm will be possible Wednesday & Thursday with better chances for at least scattered afternoon showers & storms Friday through the weekend.

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Tropics:

  • All is quiet – “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88
  • TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 70
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 71/92
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/92
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a  few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/94
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/92
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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