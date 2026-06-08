First Alert Weather: Increasing heat & humidity through week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Hotter and more humid this week – typical for June. Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The chances for much-needed rain will only slowly increase. Isolated showers, a t’storm will be possible Wednesday & Thursday with better chances for at least scattered afternoon showers & storms Friday through the weekend.

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Tropics:

All is quiet – “Arthur” is the first name on the Atlantic list.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Partly cloudy. Low: 70 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

Partly sunny. High: 88 TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Partly cloudy. Low: 70 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 91 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 71/92

Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 71/92 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/92

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/92 SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/94

Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/94 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/92

Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/92 MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood