Babysitter arrested, accused of driving drunk with 2-year-old in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple charges after a St. Johns County deputy said she was driving under the influence with a 2-year-old child she was babysitting.

The incident occurred May 22 on Saint Johns Parkway near Charter Oaks Drive. Crystal Kuhn, 43, is facing charges of felony child neglect, DUI, and refusal to submit DUI testing, a St. Johns County incident report states.

The deputy said he observed Kuhn make multiple traffic violations, the odor of alcohol in the vehicle and on Kuhn’s breath, and “multiple open alcoholic beverage containers within the vehicle,” the report states.

“The defendant was operating said vehicle with a 2-year-old child in the backseat, while acting as the child’s babysitter,” the deputy states in the report.

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