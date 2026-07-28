Jacksonville man sentenced for bank fraud, stealing checks from mail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 30-year-old Jacksonville man has been sentenced to a total of five years in federal prison for his involvement in a bank fraud conspiracy and for failing to appear in court. U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger ordered McKenzie Phillip Storm Scott to serve three years and six months for bank fraud conspiracy and an additional one year and six months for failure to appear, with the sentences to run consecutively.

The court also mandated a forfeiture of $21,097 representing the proceeds from the fraud scheme.

Scott and his co-conspirators devised a scheme to defraud financial institutions by stealing checks from the U.S. mail. They then altered the payees and payment amounts to create counterfeit checks, which were deposited into bank accounts belonging to accomplices. The group then quickly withdrew as much cash as possible from these fraudulent deposits. The intended loss attributed to Scott’s actions was approximately $526,000, although he personally obtained $21,097 in cash through the conspiracy.

Scott was initially scheduled for a sentencing hearing for the bank fraud case on Feb. 7, 2025, but he failed to appear. This led to his subsequent indictment for failure to appear. Law enforcement later located Scott traveling in Las Vegas, Nev., and arrested him on Dec. 2, 2025.

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