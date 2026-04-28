First Alert Weather: Increasing rain chances into weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A nice night with temps. dropping into the low 60s. Wednesday will be hot with highs around 90 degrees.
- A slow-moving front will impact the local area Thursday through the weekend, offering a much better opportunity for much-needed rain across NE Florida & SE Georgia. The first round of showers, a scattered storm, will be through the day Thursday, spreading into Southeast Georgia in the morning & Northeast Florida & Jacksonville in the afternoon.
- There will be a few more scattered showers on Friday with highs in the 80s as the front stalls near the area. Then Saturday, a stronger disturbance that has the potential to bring significant rain & t’storms later Sat. & Sat. night into Sunday morning.
- There is the potential for everyone to get at least some rain from Thu. through early Sunday, with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 1-2” or more.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a shower late. Low: 64
- THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 82
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 64/86
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy & very warm with afternoon & nighttime showers & t’storms. 68/89
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 65/76
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/79
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/83
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