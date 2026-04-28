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First Alert Weather: Increasing rain chances into weekend

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A nice night with temps. dropping into the low 60s.  Wednesday will be hot with highs around 90 degrees.
  • A slow-moving front will impact the local area Thursday through the weekend, offering a much better opportunity for much-needed rain across NE Florida & SE Georgia.  The first round of showers, a scattered storm, will be through the day Thursday, spreading into Southeast Georgia in the morning & Northeast Florida & Jacksonville in the afternoon. 
  • There will be a few more scattered showers on Friday with highs in the 80s as the front stalls near the area.  Then Saturday, a stronger disturbance that has the potential to bring significant rain & t’storms later Sat. & Sat. night into Sunday morning. 
  • There is the potential for everyone to get at least some rain from Thu. through early Sunday, with amounts averaging a half inch to an inch, locally 1-2” or more.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a shower late.  Low: 64
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.  High: 82
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 64/86
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy & very warm with afternoon & nighttime showers & t’storms. 68/89
  • SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 65/76
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/79
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/83

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