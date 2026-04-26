First Alert Weather: Isolated shower/thunderstorm Sunday, breezy and cooler Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: We will start off the day in the low to mid 60s. And it’ll be another day like Saturday with cloud cover increasing, higher humidity and temperatures in the upper 80s.

There will be widely scattered showers and potential for a thunderstorm later this afternoon into the evening. Similar coverage to yesterday with most locations remaining dry.

WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. Shifting winds will make firefighting difficult today. Smoke from the Highway 82 fire will be blowing into Glynn county and then into NE Florida later today.

There will be a few lingering showers this evening mainly inland.

Temperatures will be cooler on Monday and in the upper 70s. It will be breezy.

Dry through Tuesday before the chance for rain in SE Georgia on Wednesday. Isolated showers Thursday into the weekend. Saturday may feature a better chance for rain across our area.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Clouds increase throughout the day. Isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly along the sea breeze. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers mainly inland. LOW: 63

MON: Breezy, mostly cloudy and cooler. 63/77

TUE: Partly cloudy. 59/85

WED: Mostly cloudy. A few showers in SE Georgia. 62/86

THURS: Partly sunny with a few showers. 64/87

FRI: Mostly cloudy, cooler with a few showers. 60/80

SAT: Overcast with isolated showers. 64/85

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area