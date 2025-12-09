First Alert Weather: Light inland frost & freeze for Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It will be cold Tuesday night with a light freeze for Southeast Georgia, where temperatures will dip into the low 30s.

Patch light frost for Northeast Florida west of Interstate 95 with lows in the 30s, upper 30s to low 40s for the Beaches.

Milder Wednesday, but more wind in the afternoon as highs top out 65-70.

A chilly Thursday with highs in the low 60s, then another warming trend Friday through the weekend with highs in the 60s Friday, warming to the low 70s for the weekend.

Cooler again early next week. No significant rain in sight.

TONIGHT: Clearing, cold. Low: 36 – patchy inland frost NE Fl… light freeze SE Ga.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High: 66

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 42

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 62

FRIDAY: Sunny. 35/66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy/windy/colder. 49/60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy/breezy/cool. 40/63

