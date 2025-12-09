First Alert Weather: Light inland frost & freeze for Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It will be cold Tuesday night with a light freeze for Southeast Georgia, where temperatures will dip into the low 30s.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Patch light frost for Northeast Florida west of Interstate 95 with lows in the 30s, upper 30s to low 40s for the Beaches.
- Milder Wednesday, but more wind in the afternoon as highs top out 65-70.
- A chilly Thursday with highs in the low 60s, then another warming trend Friday through the weekend with highs in the 60s Friday, warming to the low 70s for the weekend.
- Cooler again early next week. No significant rain in sight.
TONIGHT: Clearing, cold. Low: 36 – patchy inland frost NE Fl… light freeze SE Ga.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, milder. High: 66
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 42
THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 62
FRIDAY: Sunny. 35/66
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 49/71
MONDAY: Partly cloudy/windy/colder. 49/60
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy/breezy/cool. 40/63
