Local

First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon before a strong cold front arrives

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

  • Temperatures in the 50s.
  • Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. At least some peaks of sunshine.
  • Highs in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.
  • A cold front arrives tonight.
  • Ahead of the front, a few brief showers will move through our area near or after sunset.
  • Temperatures tumble down to the lower 50s closer to the coast tomorrow morning and mid to upper 40s well inland.
  • Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
  • Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating
  • FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.
  • Still dry into Sunday before a few more showers arrive Monday.

TROPICS

  • Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 3 major hurricane making a second landfall in Eastern Cuba today
    • A third landfall in the Bahamas is on track for today/tonight.
  • There will be no local impacts
  • There are no other areas to watch

Tracking the Tropics: October 29, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Shower late. High: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower early, then clearing and chilly. Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/70

HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 43/70

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers. 49/73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 55/75

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 29, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read