First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon before a strong cold front arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.
- Temperatures in the 50s.
- Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. At least some peaks of sunshine.
- Highs in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.
- A cold front arrives tonight.
- Ahead of the front, a few brief showers will move through our area near or after sunset.
- Temperatures tumble down to the lower 50s closer to the coast tomorrow morning and mid to upper 40s well inland.
- Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
- Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating
- FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.
- Still dry into Sunday before a few more showers arrive Monday.
TROPICS
- Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 3 major hurricane making a second landfall in Eastern Cuba today
- A third landfall in the Bahamas is on track for today/tonight.
- There will be no local impacts
- There are no other areas to watch
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Shower late. High: 75
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower early, then clearing and chilly. Low: 51
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/70
HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 43/70
SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73
MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers. 49/73
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 55/75
