First Alert Weather: Mild afternoon before a strong cold front arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 50s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. At least some peaks of sunshine.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.

A cold front arrives tonight.

Ahead of the front, a few brief showers will move through our area near or after sunset.

Temperatures tumble down to the lower 50s closer to the coast tomorrow morning and mid to upper 40s well inland.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Halloween looks like a nice day with cool temps in store for trick-or-treating

FL/GA at EverBank on Saturday looks sunny & nice as well.

Still dry into Sunday before a few more showers arrive Monday.

TROPICS

Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 3 major hurricane making a second landfall in Eastern Cuba today

A third landfall in the Bahamas is on track for today/tonight.

There will be no local impacts

There are no other areas to watch

Tracking the Tropics: October 29, 2025 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Shower late. High: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower early, then clearing and chilly. Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/70

HALLOWEEN: Sunny & cool. 43/70

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers. 49/73

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 55/75

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 29, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

