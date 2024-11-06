First Alert Weather: Mix of sun & clouds

The First Alert Weather team is reporting a mix of sun & clouds with most of the rain well inland & west of Jacksonville.

Tracking the Tropics:

Rafael has made landfall on the Southwest Cuba coast as a Cat. 3 hurricane. It will move over the Gulf of Mexico while turning west & will weaken with time. There are no projected impacts to Northeast FL or Southeast GA.

An area of low pressure may develop near the Southeast Bahamas & north of Hispaniola over the next few days – bears watching but it looks like this low stays fairly weak. Find out more on “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Unseasonably warm temperatures with high humidity will continue through Thursday. Overnight lows only dropped into the 70s with highs in the 80s – close to records.

Scattered showers will occur across Northeast FL & Southeast Ga. but amounts look light to moderate for Duval & much of coastal Northeast Fl. – averaging a quarter to a half inch, locally nearing 1 inch. But heavy rain can be expected generally west of Highway 301 & for much of SE Ga. with amounts of as much as 1-3”, locally more.

The trend will be drier but still warm Fri. through the weekend.

Weekly Forecast:

TONIGHT : Mostly cloudy with a few showers… heavier rain north & west of Jax. Low: 72

THURSDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers… rain, heavy at times N & W of Jax. High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT : Partly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 71

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy with a brief shower. High: 83

SATURDAY : Partly sunny, brief shower, warm. High: 84

SUNDAY : Partly sunny, a brief shower, warm. High: 84

VETERANS DAY : Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 81

TUESDAY : Partly sunny, a brief shower. High: 80

WEDNESDAY : Partly cloudy, breezy. High: 78

