First Alert Weather: Morning fog, Near record highs before a Thanksgiving cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking areas of thick fog in NE Florida and SE Georgia this morning.
- Dense fog advisory until 10 AM for most local counties.
- No rain again today.
- The past three days have either tied or broken daily high temperature records in Jacksonville.
- Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon, shy of the daily record.
- Near or record breaking highs return tomorrow and Wednesday before a Thanksgiving cool down.
- A cold front will move through our area early Thursday morning.
- An isolated shower is possible, especially in SE Georgia, as the front moves through late Wednesday/early Thursday.
- Thanksgiving Day: Turning mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s with no rain.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
TODAY: AM Fog. Partly to mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 78
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, areas of fog. LOW: 60
TUESDAY: Some AM Fog. Partly sunny and warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)
THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny, dry, breezy, cooler. 52/66
FRIDAY: Chilly morning, mostly sunny and nice. 39/63
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 42/69
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 56/75
