First Alert Weather: Morning fog, Near record highs before a Thanksgiving cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking areas of thick fog in NE Florida and SE Georgia this morning.

Dense fog advisory until 10 AM for most local counties.

No rain again today.

The past three days have either tied or broken daily high temperature records in Jacksonville.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon, shy of the daily record.

Near or record breaking highs return tomorrow and Wednesday before a Thanksgiving cool down.

A cold front will move through our area early Thursday morning.

An isolated shower is possible, especially in SE Georgia, as the front moves through late Wednesday/early Thursday.

Thanksgiving Day: Turning mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s with no rain.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

TODAY: AM Fog. Partly to mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, areas of fog. LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Some AM Fog. Partly sunny and warm. 60/84 (Record: 85 - 1992)

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, very warm. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1946)

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny, dry, breezy, cooler. 52/66

FRIDAY: Chilly morning, mostly sunny and nice. 39/63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 42/69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 56/75

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️