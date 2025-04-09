FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly clear skies with cool temperatures

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking mostly clear skies & cool temps. tonight with lows in the 50s… a few upper 40s for inland SE Ga. & North Central Florida.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team

Mild highs Wed. in the low to mid 70s under partly sunny skies.

Winds off the Atlantic will bring a few clouds & brief light showers late Wed. night into Thursday but rainfall amounts will be insignificant.

A cold front Friday will bring a few showers but again rainfall looks to be light – generally less than a quarter of an inch.

A very nice, cool weekend ahead!

7day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear except for a few coastal clouds later. Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a coastal shower late. Low: 56

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower moving off the Atlantic. High: 78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 58/80

SATURDAY: Sunny. 50/74

SUNDAY: Sunny. 42/76

MONDAY: Sunny. 48/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 54/84

