First Alert Weather: Mostly dry with isolated showers in Jacksonville, moderate rip current risk at beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the holiday weekend begins in Jacksonville, residents can look forward to mostly dry conditions with only a few isolated showers, mainly near the coast. Morning temperatures will be comfortable, ranging from the 70s to the 80s, with highs reaching 90 degrees inland. Coastal areas will see slightly cooler temperatures, staying in the 80s.

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team reports that Jacksonville’s average high drops to 89 degrees today, marking a gradual decline as we head into September. While most neighborhoods will enjoy long stretches of dry weather, a few isolated showers are expected to develop throughout the day, particularly as they move inland.

Beachgoers should be cautious of a moderate rip current risk at local beaches this weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with just a slight chance of an isolated shower, and temperatures will remain in the upper 80s.

As we approach Labor Day, expect partly sunny skies with a few widely scattered showers or storms. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper 80s, providing a warm but pleasant holiday. The trend of scattered rain and isolated storms will persist into next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Update: Watching Activity in the Atlantic

In the tropics, forecasters are watching disorganized showers and storms in the Central Atlantic, which may develop as they move into the Caribbean next week. Another tropical wave off the West Coast of Africa shows some long-range development potential in the Atlantic.

Closer to Jacksonville, a cluster of showers and storms is expected to meander off the Western Gulf Coast into next week. Although the probability of development is low, heavy rain is anticipated for the Texas and Louisiana coastlines, which could lead to localized flooding.

Jacksonville Daily Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers shifting inland. High: 90°F

As the holiday weekend progresses, keep an eye on local weather updates, especially if you plan on heading to the beach or enjoying outdoor activities.

