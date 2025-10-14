FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly sunny and warm evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.

Notes from the First Alert Weather:

** A weak cool front tonight**

A weak cool front will move across the area tonight, only accompanied by a wind shift, followed by slightly cooler temperatures the rest of the week. Highs will be around 80 degrees with lows in the 50s inland to the 60s at the beaches.

The next, somewhat stronger front arrives Sunday night & will be accompanied by some clouds & a few mostly light showers with rainfall amounts likely to be minor & scattered.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm “Lorenzo” is over the Eastern Atlantic and battling dry air and shear, so it will either remain weak or dissipate, not affecting any land areas. A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean later next week and beyond. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and nice. Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81

FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81

SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82

SUNDAY: Clouds moving in with a late-day/evening shower. 62/83

MONDAY: Clouds, a shower early, then clearing skies. 65/81

TUESDAY: Sunny. 58/80

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️