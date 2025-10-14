FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly sunny and warm evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s inland.
Notes from the First Alert Weather:
** A weak cool front tonight**
- A weak cool front will move across the area tonight, only accompanied by a wind shift, followed by slightly cooler temperatures the rest of the week. Highs will be around 80 degrees with lows in the 50s inland to the 60s at the beaches.
- The next, somewhat stronger front arrives Sunday night & will be accompanied by some clouds & a few mostly light showers with rainfall amounts likely to be minor & scattered.
TROPICS:
- Tropical Storm “Lorenzo” is over the Eastern Atlantic and battling dry air and shear, so it will either remain weak or dissipate, not affecting any land areas.
- A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean later next week and beyond. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and nice. Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. High: 80
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 59
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 81
FRIDAY: Sunny. 58/81
SATURDAY: Sunny. 57/82
SUNDAY: Clouds moving in with a late-day/evening shower. 62/83
MONDAY: Clouds, a shower early, then clearing skies. 65/81
TUESDAY: Sunny. 58/80
