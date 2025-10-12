First Alert Weather: Much-deserved sunshine and nice mornings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a warm & sunny day - very nice after a rough few days
- A few clouds are diving south from SE GA
- There may be an isolated shower in these clouds overnight, but most spots won’t see rain
- A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the St. Johns River Basin through Tuesday morning
- High tides will still be a bit higher than usual
- Rip current risk at the beach stays high to moderate, but winds and seas will steadily calm a bit
- It’s a week full of sunshine with no rain in the forecast through next weekend
- Mornings will be comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s
- Daytime highs will be warm in the low to mid 80s,
Tropics:
- There are currently NO named storms
- A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is turning north into the open ocean
- This may become our next named storm, Lorenzo
- It does not look to threaten the U.S.
- There are no other current areas to watch
- Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30th
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A Few Clouds. Low: 61
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 83
- TUE: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 59/85
- WED: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 60/80
- THU: Partly Sunny. 59/81
- FRI: Mostly Sunny. 61/81
- SAT: Partly Cloudy. 63/82
- SUN: Partly Cloudy. 62/83