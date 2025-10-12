First Alert Weather: Much-deserved sunshine and nice mornings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a warm & sunny day - very nice after a rough few days

A few clouds are diving south from SE GA

There may be an isolated shower in these clouds overnight, but most spots won’t see rain

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the St. Johns River Basin through Tuesday morning

High tides will still be a bit higher than usual

Rip current risk at the beach stays high to moderate, but winds and seas will steadily calm a bit

It’s a week full of sunshine with no rain in the forecast through next weekend

Mornings will be comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s

Daytime highs will be warm in the low to mid 80s,

Tropics:

There are currently NO named storms

A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is turning north into the open ocean

This may become our next named storm, Lorenzo

It does not look to threaten the U.S.

There are no other current areas to watch

Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30th

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 83

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 59/85

WED: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 60/80

THU: Partly Sunny. 59/81

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 61/81

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 63/82

SUN: Partly Cloudy. 62/83