First Alert Weather: Much-deserved sunshine and nice mornings

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a warm & sunny day - very nice after a rough few days
  • A few clouds are diving south from SE GA
  • There may be an isolated shower in these clouds overnight, but most spots won’t see rain
  • A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the St. Johns River Basin through Tuesday morning
  • High tides will still be a bit higher than usual
  • Rip current risk at the beach stays high to moderate, but winds and seas will steadily calm a bit
  • It’s a week full of sunshine with no rain in the forecast through next weekend
  • Mornings will be comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s
  • Daytime highs will be warm in the low to mid 80s,

Tropics:

  • There are currently NO named storms
  • A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is turning north into the open ocean
  • This may become our next named storm, Lorenzo
  • It does not look to threaten the U.S.
  • There are no other current areas to watch
  • Hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30th

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A Few Clouds. Low: 61
  • TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 83
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny & Warm. 59/85
  • WED: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 60/80
  • THU: Partly Sunny. 59/81
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 61/81
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy. 63/82
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy. 62/83

