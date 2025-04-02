FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record heat the rest of the week, a few inland afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting off the morning in the 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Some areas of dense fog, especially in SE Georgia.

Dry morning commute.

Most local neighborhoods don’t see rain today.

An isolated well inland shower will develop and move away from Jacksonville late this afternoon/early evening.

A hot week of weather is ahead by early April standards, with near record highs through the weekend.

Average first 90 degree day in Jacksonville: May 4.



Last time we hit 90 degrees in Jacksonville: Oct. 2, 2024.

Next front that brings rain/storms is late Monday into Tuesday.

Still some oak pollen out there, but much less than last week’s likely peak.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: April 2, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated well inland shower/storm late. HIGH: 88 (Record: 90 - 2012)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Breezy. 67/88 (Record: 89 - 2017)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. 64/89 (Record: 90 - 1947)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered late afternoon showers/storms. 67/80

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. Afternoon clearing. Cooler. 55/74

