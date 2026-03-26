First Alert Weather: Near record highs Friday then windy and much cooler for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: Partly cloudy and rather warm inland – near 80 … mid to upper 70s I-95 corridor … low 70s at beaches.

A narrow band of showers near the St. Johns River in Western St. Johns County is nearly stationary and will dissipate by Thursday evening.

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Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Brief showers near the St. Johns River will dissipate by early Thursday evening; otherwise partly cloudy Thursday night with areas of fog late.

Fog early Friday will quickly dissipate then sun and very warm with near record highs in the upper 80s.

The next cold front arrives early Saturday and will bring strong and gusty winds out of the northeast with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s in the morning, falling into the upper 50s to low 60s in the afternoon with wind gusts near 40 mph at the beaches, 20-30 mph inland.

Still windy Sunday with rough seas and surf and a high rip current risk at the beaches where temperatures will be 60-65, low 70s inland.

Warmer next week and continued mostly dry.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TONIGHT: Brief evening inland shower… partly cloudy, some fog late. Low: 62

FRIDAY: Fog early quickly giving way to sun. High: 88 (record=90/2023)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy, windy & much cooler. High: 67 falling into the upper 50s/low 60s in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy. 54/73 … 60-65 at the beaches.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, breezy. 55/77

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 56/83

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/84

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/85

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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