First Alert Weather: Near record highs into weekend with little or no rain into early next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Dry & pretty hot through the weekend with highs in the low 90s inland… 80s at the beaches. The wildfire risk will continue to be very high.

A cold front will move across the area Sunday night with a sprinkle or light shower, but no significant rain. Much cooler air will follow for Monday with gusty winds out of the northeast, pushing high temps. down into the 60s at the beaches to 70-75 inland.

Much of next week will continue to be dry with relatively mild temps. in the mid 70s through midweek, slowly warming into the low 80s Wed./Thu.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59

Mostly clear. Low: 59 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 (record=93/1967)

Mostly sunny. High: 90 (record=93/1967) FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59

Mostly clear. Low: 59 SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 92 (record=94/1967)

Mostly sunny. High: 92 (record=94/1967) SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/92 (record=92/1995)… a sprinkle or light shower evening & overnight.

Mostly sunny. 63/92 (record=92/1995)… a sprinkle or light shower evening & overnight. MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 55/74… 60s at the beaches.

Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 55/74… 60s at the beaches. TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/75

Partly sunny. 50/75 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/81

Partly sunny. 53/81 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 55/82

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