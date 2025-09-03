First Alert Weather: Nice night with temperatures heating up towards the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A nice night tonight as skies become clear & temps. drop into the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches.

We gradually heat up Thu.-Fri. into the weekend with highs 90-95 inland to the 80s at the beaches with plenty of sun. While there may be an isolated afternoon shower or storm on Sunday, we’ll be mostly dry through the weekend. Rain chances go up & temps. come down early next week

The Jags’ home game Sunday will be hot with temperatures. in the low 90s under partly sunny skies.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

A tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic has a good shot at becoming tropical storm Gabrielle. There may be a threat to parts of the Northeast Caribbean mid to late week. Too early to forecast beyond that point, though the models have shown a general westward shift. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbsstorms

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 68

Becoming mostly clear. Low: 68 THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

Partly sunny. High: 89 THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70

Partly cloudy. Low: 70 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90

Partly sunny. High: 90 SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot. 70/94

Partly sunny, hot. 70/94 SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 71/94

Partly sunny & hot with an isolated afternoon shower/t’storm. 71/94 MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/87

Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 74/87 TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, t’storm. 71/87

Partly cloudy with a few showers, t’storm. 71/87 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 70/86

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️