First Alert Weather: Nice weather follows Helene

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says there are remnants of Helene over the Tennessee Valley still producing heavy rain and tornadoes.

Dry air has moved into the area underneath Helene and will make for a nice evening.

The weekend will be partly sunny with a few brief showers. The best chance for rain will be near/south of I-10. Temps. will warm into the upper 80s each day.

Next week will be partly sunny and quite warm with isolated showers Monday and Friday.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Isaac over North Atlantic will stay far out to sea. Tropical storm Joyce will stay over the Eastern Atlantic. Watching the Caribbean for possible long-range development. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy with temps. in the 80s to around 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 69

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers mainly south of I-10. High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, an isolated/brief shower. High: 89

MONDAY: Partly sunny, an isolated shower. High: 89

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High: 86

THE TROPICS: Helene remnants into the Tennessee Valley.. Isaac over N. Atlantic is not threat to land… Joyce over the far Eastern Atlantic will dissipate about Monday… eye on the Caribbean for development next week. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

