First Alert Weather: Onshore winds increase again by the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a breezy and comfortable weekend. Here’s what you can expect Thursday evening and beyond:

Partly cloudy and mild Thursday night with lows in the 60s inland, even a few upper 50s inland in southeast Georgia. The beaches will see lows in the low 70s.

TGIF will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s, but with comfortable humidity.

The weekend will see another increase in onshore (out of the northeast) winds. It will be breezy with a few brief showers moving southwest off the Atlantic. Highest rain chances will be over northeast Florida and especially I-95 to the beaches. Highs will be in the mid-80s, and cooler at the beaches.

Tropics

An active tropical wave is moving off the coast of Africa with some potential for gradual development. *Early* indications are a turn to the north over the Central Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & mild. Low: 64

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a coastal shower late. Low: 67

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with a few showers – especially I-95 to the beaches & south of I-10.. High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 67/89

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/90

