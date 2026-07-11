First Alert Weather: Oppressive heat continues, increasing storms Sunday into early next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: It’s a warm start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
- Afternoon highs today will once again climb to the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures between 102-106.
- Afternoon storms will develop and move east/northeast through the dinner time hours (impacting the beaches as well).
- Coverage of the afternoon showers will pick up on Sunday.
- Scattered afternoon/evening storms with heavy downpours will stick around through the beginning of the week.
- Temperatures will also trend back down to the low 90s through the first part of next week.
- Coverage of the afternoon storms will trend down midweek and continue through the end of the work week with temperatures increasing a bit closer to the mid 90s.
TROPICS:
No activity expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 97 Heat Index: 102-106°
TONIGHT: Isolated storms early. LOW: 74
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. HIGH: 95
MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. 75/92
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/91
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/93
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93
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