Local

First Alert Weather: Oppressive heat continues, increasing storms Sunday into early next week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: It’s a warm start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

  • Afternoon highs today will once again climb to the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures between 102-106.
  • Afternoon storms will develop and move east/northeast through the dinner time hours (impacting the beaches as well).
  • Coverage of the afternoon showers will pick up on Sunday.
  • Scattered afternoon/evening storms with heavy downpours will stick around through the beginning of the week.
  • Temperatures will also trend back down to the low 90s through the first part of next week.
  • Coverage of the afternoon storms will trend down midweek and continue through the end of the work week with temperatures increasing a bit closer to the mid 90s.

TROPICS:

No activity expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha.

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, July 11, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking the tropics on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 97 Heat Index: 102-106°

TONIGHT: Isolated storms early. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. HIGH: 95

MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Storms increase for Sunday First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking oppressive heat sticking around through the weekend.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read