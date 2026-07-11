First Alert Weather: Oppressive heat continues, increasing storms Sunday into early next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RIGHT NOW: It’s a warm start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Afternoon highs today will once again climb to the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures between 102-106.

Afternoon storms will develop and move east/northeast through the dinner time hours (impacting the beaches as well).

Coverage of the afternoon showers will pick up on Sunday.

Scattered afternoon/evening storms with heavy downpours will stick around through the beginning of the week.

Temperatures will also trend back down to the low 90s through the first part of next week.

Coverage of the afternoon storms will trend down midweek and continue through the end of the work week with temperatures increasing a bit closer to the mid 90s.

TROPICS:

No activity expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha.

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, July 11, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking the tropics on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A few afternoon and evening storms. HIGH: 97 Heat Index: 102-106°

TONIGHT: Isolated storms early. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. HIGH: 95

MONDAY: Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Scattered afternoon storms with heavy downpours. 75/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 72/93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 73/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Storms increase for Sunday First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking oppressive heat sticking around through the weekend.

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