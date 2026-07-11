Fatal crash shuts down I-95 lanes in Nassau County | First Alert Traffic

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — 8:30 AM: A fatal crash has shutdown all Interstate 95 southbound lanes Saturday morning in Nassau County at State Road 200. Traffic is being rerouted to US 17.

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