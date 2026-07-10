JSO urges safety ahead of Duval Day on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval Day is returning to Northwest Jacksonville for the 11th year on Saturday.

The event will be held at Clanzel T. Brown Park in Moncrief between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and is expected to bring thousands together to celebrate the food, art and culture that make up Jacksonville.

The block party is organized by comedian and musician Lil Duval, best known for his roles in comedy films, appearances on MTV shows and his hit 2018 song, “Smile (Living My Best Life).”

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There will be performances from local artists, food from local vendors, and plenty of pride from the community.

Asia Randolph, a volunteer with the Boys & Girls Club, says she’s excited to attend the event for the first time.

“I’m from Philly, and I want to experience Duval Day and see all the people in Little Duval and experience what they had last year,” Randolph said.

Another first-timer, 15-year-old Camryn James, says he’s most excited about seeing Lil Duval in person.

“Lil Duval, you know, he’s like a legend in Jacksonville,” James said. “It just brings a smile to many people’s faces to seeing how much he give back to the community that he came from.”

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But with more people in attendance, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wants to remind those planning to attend to stay hydrated, keep track of small children, use crosswalks and avoid parking in people’s private driveways.

Instead, the general public will be able to park at A. Philip Randolph Academy on Golfair Blvd.

JSO says they’ll have 120 dedicated personnel monitoring traffic and providing security both inside and outside the event.

There are currently no planned road closures in relation to Duval Day.

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