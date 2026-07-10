‘Ready to pull the plug’: NAVI ridership peaks at two months; decreases by about 15% in first year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s $65 million autonomous shuttle program, NAVI, has now been running for over a year — and data shows that ridership is down.

Numbers obtained by Action News Jax show ridership dropped roughly 15% from its first six months in operation — June to December of 2025 — to its last six months — January to June of this year.

The shuttles follow a fixed 3.5-mile route, with 12 stops along the Bay Street Corridor, but JTA’s own numbers show that ridership began to dip after just three months of operation.

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Between June and December of 2025, NAVI saw a total ridership of 8,242. Its most successful month was August of 2025, just two months after its launch, with 1,924 riders.

But since then, NAVI has failed to see those numbers carry over.

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An Action News Jax investigation last November found that JTA was paying employees to ride the new transit system through its ambassador program, leading some to question the $65 million taxpayer investment.

City Councilman Jimmy Peluso says that much money could’ve been better used elsewhere.

“I think if we as a city are truly going to be looking at new mass transit options, we’ve got to look at rail,” Peluso said. “Now’s the time to strike and start talking about a fixed rail system, like a light rail system or a commuter rail system. We are ready for faster ways to get around the city quickly, efficiently, and without having to own a car. And so that’s where these dollars need to go.”

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JTA CEO Nat Ford recently announced that he will be stepping down from his position in January.

Peluso says he’s doubtful whether JTA will continue to invest in the program once he steps out.

“I just think logically it makes very little sense that you’re going to see somebody want to step into that role, continuing something they had nothing to do with, and maybe don’t believe in,” Peluso said. “And frankly, I don’t think the people of Jacksonville believe in it either, so I think it’s ready to pull the plug.”

Action News Jax reached out to JTA to ask whether they’re happy with these numbers, how they plan to increase them, whether they will continue to invest in the program and whether it’s still paying employees to ride. We are waiting for a response.

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