‘It’s just non-stop’: Safety concerns about Zoo Parkway continue after deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The recent deadly crash on Zoo Parkway is causing some Jacksonville residents to sound the alarm.

“It’s just non-stop,” said Christopher Calderon, who works on Zoo Parkway and has been driving on it for 10 years. “If nothing gets done, people are going to get hurt and killed.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Transparency Portal Crash map data sheet shows that since the start of the year, there have been at least 35 crashes the sheriff’s office has responded to on Zoo Parkway from Eastport Road to US 17.

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The deadly crash this week was not included in the statistics because the Florida Highway Patrol handled the investigation.

But, two of the crashes along Zoo Parkway involved school buses carrying Duval County Public Schools’ students.

“After that bus situation recently, it just hasn’t gotten any better. It has actually gotten worse,” said Calderon.

Calderon says he’s frustrated with the lack of traffic enforcement on the road.

“There’s going to be more of these issues because there’s nobody trying to stop it and nobody slowing down. It’s just everybody for themselves,” he said.

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Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and asked if they planned to have more traffic enforcement along Zoo Parkway given the recent crashes.

You can read their full statement below:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office conducts traffic enforcement daily across the city, paying close attention to those High Frequency Crash areas.

Towards the end of the school year, there were a couple of crashes involving buses in the area you mentioned. As a result, we did increase our presence, and traffic enforcement was conducted in that specific area for several weeks.

We will continue to monitor the area and take enforcement action when necessary.

We did increase our presence, and traffic enforcement was conducted in that specific area for several weeks. We will continue to monitor the area and take enforcement action when necessary.

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