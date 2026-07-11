JSO’s online auction offers public chance to buy confiscated property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has launched an online public sale offering items ranging from jewelry to vehicles.

The auction is being held through GovDeals at govdeals.com/en/jacksonvillesheriff.

Members of the public can browse inventory, place bids and track items of interest.

JSO Online Auction

Bidding runs through July 17, 2026. Items will go to the highest bidder once the auction closes.

Those interested in viewing items in person can call 904-630-8711 to schedule an appointment.

According to JSO, the property being auctioned was confiscated or obtained with funds under the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act, Florida Statute 932.701-706.

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