FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Partly sunny and very warm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

The morning commute will be dry.

A few areas of patchy low clouds/fog NW of JAX this AM.

Highs today in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the coast.

Jacksonville will be mainly dry today.

An isolated shower is possible this afternoon south of JAX as the sea breeze moves inland.

Highs tomorrow in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland and 80s along the coast.

We see the return of showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms by Wednesday.

The unsettled weather patter will linger into the weekend and early next week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warm. Isolated shower south. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Turning mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few PM showers/storms. 65/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers/storms. 66/88

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 66/82

SATURDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 66/81

MOTHER’S DAY: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 65/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms. 65/82

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.