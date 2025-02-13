First Alert Weather: Rain and fluctuating temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking some rain and a wide range of temperatures through the weekend.

Showers will continue into this evening and then end from west to east by at least midnight. The low is 55.

Valentine’s Day will be much cooler under cloudy skies, some drizzle or light rain at times & a raw breeze out of the northeast. Temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Warm temperatures will return briefly for Saturday with a mix of sun, clouds, and a few brief showers. There will be plenty of dry hours as temperatures top out at 80+.

The next cold front arrives Sunday. The day begins warm then turns wet by early afternoon. Temperatures will dip from the 70s to low 80s late in the morning to 60s in the afternoon.

Monday will be much cooler but with plenty of sun.

Pollen counts will fluctuate thanks to occasional rain but will remain high to very high overall and uncomfortable for pollen sufferers.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

VALENTINE’S DAY: Cloudy, breezy & cool with some drizzle, a bit of light rain. High: 61

Cloudy, breezy & cool with some drizzle, a bit of light rain. High: 61 FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, with a few showers. Low: 57 in the evening rising into the 60s.

Cloudy, with a few showers. Low: 57 in the evening rising into the 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm with a few brief showers shifting more north in the afternoon. High: 81

Partly sunny, breezy & warm with a few brief showers shifting more north in the afternoon. High: 81 SUNDAY: Breezy & warm with afternoon showers, possibly a t’storm. 65/79… falling into the 60s in the afternoon.

Breezy & warm with afternoon showers, possibly a t’storm. 65/79… falling into the 60s in the afternoon. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. 43/60

Mostly sunny, breezy & cool. 43/60 TUESDAY : partly sunny. 39/69

: partly sunny. 39/69 WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with afternoon rain. 53/73

Cloudy with afternoon rain. 53/73 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler again. 50/62

