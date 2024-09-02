First Alert Weather: Rain increases this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says our hot, humid and mostly dry Labor Day will continue except for isolated showers and storms.

The best chance for getting wet is south of I-10 as well as near the coast from Duval Co. northward to SE Ga.

Otherwise, temperatures are near 90 and will slowly drop through the 80s this evening.

Changes are ahead this week as scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday will develop midday through the afternoon as winds increase off the Atlantic.

This will start a bit of a cooling trend – though still very humid – with highs mostly in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Rain will increase even more midweek through the upcoming weekend with all areas getting rain and the potential for several inches in some neighborhoods.

The tropics remain quiet for the moment. There are multiple tropical waves but any significant development this week looks to be slow, if at all. More in Talking the Tropics With Mike.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with isolated to widely scattered showers & storms across a few parts of St. Johns, Clay & Putnam co. as well as coastal Georgia. Otherwise temps. in the upper 80s at the beaches to mid 90s inland.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers & storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered midday & afternoon showers, a few t’storms. High: 87

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers, a t’storm. High: 86

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers, a t’storm. High: 85

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms. High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers & t’storms. High: 88

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds with showers & scattered t’storms . High: 87

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. High: 88

