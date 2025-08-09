FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain at times this weekend

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a warm, humid Saturday with more clouds, onshore winds, and occasional rain across the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Saturday morning temperatures are in the 70s with a few coastal downpours, especially across Georgia.
  • Saturday will be warm and humid, but temperatures will be kept “cooler” thanks to more clouds, onshore winds, and occasional rain.
  • Rain coverage will shift away from the coast by the afternoon with inland-moving showers and storms.
  • Most of the rain should be west/south of Jax by the Jags game Saturday evening, but an isolated shower/storm can’t be ruled out. 
  • Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with morning coastal rain/thunder shifting inland by the afternoon. 
  • Back to school will be hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TROPICS:

  • A tropical wave has pushed off the coast of Africa and has increasing odds of development. 
  • It will move WNW across the Atlantic over the next week, with strong model support for development & intensification. 
  • Its long-term track is still highly uncertain, but we will closely monitor it. The next name is Erin.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional showers/storms. HIGH: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers, especially along the coast. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with occasional showers/storms. 74/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a few afternoon storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 75/93

