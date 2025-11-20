First Alert Weather: Record warm temperatures through Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Record or near record highs will continue through Saturday with afternoon temps. reaching the low to mid-80s. Some late-night/early-morning fog will then give way to partly sunny skies Friday & Saturday.

A subtle wind shift to off the ocean out of the east & northeast will bring slightly cooler – but still above average – temps. Sunday & Monday.

Yet another couple of days of near record temps. Tuesday & Wednesday next week, leading up to Thanksgiving, before much cooler air finally arrives on Thanksgiving Day.

There will be slim rain chances late next week, but overall, it does not appear that significant rain will occur anytime soon.

Tropics:

All is quiet with 10 days left in the Atlantic season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear, fog late. Low: 60

Clear, fog late. Low: 60 FRIDAY: Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 85 (record=84/1991)

Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 85 (record=84/1991) FRIDAY NIGHT: Fog late. Low: 61

Fog late. Low: 61 SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83 (record=84/1973)

Partly sunny. High: 83 (record=84/1973) SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78… low 70s at beaches.

Partly sunny. 60/78… low 70s at beaches. MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78… low 70s at beaches.

Partly sunny. 57/78… low 70s at beaches. TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81

Partly sunny. 60/81 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82

Partly sunny. 60/82 THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & much cooler. 62/72

