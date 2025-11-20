First Alert Weather: Record warm temperatures through Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Record or near record highs will continue through Saturday with afternoon temps. reaching the low to mid-80s. Some late-night/early-morning fog will then give way to partly sunny skies Friday & Saturday.
- A subtle wind shift to off the ocean out of the east & northeast will bring slightly cooler – but still above average – temps. Sunday & Monday.
- Yet another couple of days of near record temps. Tuesday & Wednesday next week, leading up to Thanksgiving, before much cooler air finally arrives on Thanksgiving Day.
- There will be slim rain chances late next week, but overall, it does not appear that significant rain will occur anytime soon.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- All is quiet with 10 days left in the Atlantic season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear, fog late. Low: 60
- FRIDAY: Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 85 (record=84/1991)
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Fog late. Low: 61
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83 (record=84/1973)
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78… low 70s at beaches.
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78… low 70s at beaches.
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82
- THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & much cooler. 62/72
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area