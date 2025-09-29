First Alert Weather: Scattered on-and-off showers, tracking the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered showers for the morning commute, especially from Highway 301 to the coast.
- Breezy onshore winds will increase this afternoon.
- Gusts at the beaches will be 25-30 mph at times.
- Today will be warm in the lower 80s. More clouds at the coast with some more sunshine along I-75.
- Seas have begun to increase and are near or above 5 feet this morning. Seas will increase to 6-8 ft (+) this afternoon.
- Imelda passes well off our coastline through Tuesday, breezy onshore winds will continue a high risk of rip currents at all beaches with rough and dangerous surf. A few breezy showers are expected to pivot onshore at times, but the core of any significant weather will remain well east of our area.
- A few showers are possible along the coast each day this week with onshore winds.
TROPICS:
- Hurricane Humberto continues as a major category 4 hurricane well east of the Bahamas.
- Humberto will stay far away from the United States.
- Tropical storm “Imelda” should gradually strengthen into a hurricane over the next day or so as it moves north and eventually more northeast of the Bahamas.
- We are confident in the storm staying well off the Florida and Georgia coasts. Local impacts at this time will be limited to rip currents, large waves along the coast, 20-30 mph wind gusts at the beaches, a couple of showers, and slightly higher tides. These will all likely peak late Monday into Monday night, before slowly subsiding through mid-week. No significant local impacts are expected.
- Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers at times. HIGH: 83
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast with some coastal showers. LOW: 71
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, isolated showers. 71/84
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 68/80
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 69/81
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/82
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 67/82
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 69/83
