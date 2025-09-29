First Alert Weather: Scattered on-and-off showers, tracking the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered showers for the morning commute, especially from Highway 301 to the coast.

Breezy onshore winds will increase this afternoon.

Gusts at the beaches will be 25-30 mph at times.

Today will be warm in the lower 80s. More clouds at the coast with some more sunshine along I-75.

Seas have begun to increase and are near or above 5 feet this morning. Seas will increase to 6-8 ft (+) this afternoon.

Imelda passes well off our coastline through Tuesday, breezy onshore winds will continue a high risk of rip currents at all beaches with rough and dangerous surf. A few breezy showers are expected to pivot onshore at times, but the core of any significant weather will remain well east of our area.

A few showers are possible along the coast each day this week with onshore winds.

TROPICS:

Hurricane Humberto continues as a major category 4 hurricane well east of the Bahamas.

Humberto will stay far away from the United States.

Tropical storm “Imelda” should gradually strengthen into a hurricane over the next day or so as it moves north and eventually more northeast of the Bahamas.

We are confident in the storm staying well off the Florida and Georgia coasts. Local impacts at this time will be limited to rip currents, large waves along the coast, 20-30 mph wind gusts at the beaches, a couple of showers, and slightly higher tides. These will all likely peak late Monday into Monday night, before slowly subsiding through mid-week. No significant local impacts are expected.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, a few showers at times. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy at the coast with some coastal showers. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, isolated showers. 71/84

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. 68/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 69/81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/82

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 67/82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 69/83

