First Alert Weather: See-sawing temperatures and some rain ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team forecasts a beautiful evening for Super Bowl watch parties, but changes are ahead.

Sunday has been sunny and warm, with temperatures around 80 degrees,

There’s pollen everywhere in Northeast Florida, with the main culprits being pine and cedar trees.

Sunday night, more fog and a few clouds will build up. The low is 55 degrees.

Monday morning, onshore winds will settle in, bringing temperatures down slightly. They will warm back up on Tuesday, bringing us up to the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

That’s when some rain will move in. Expect showers late Thursday and early Friday. Another storm system is expected to bring a line of rain across the area Sunday.

Although it’s still early, signs today indicate a wetter weather pattern will help with the pollen.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

MON: Partly Cloudy, Turning Breezy. High: 75

TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated PM Shower. 56/78

WED: Partly Sunny & Warm. 59/84

THU: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Showers Late. 62/84

VALENTINE’S DAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 58/70

SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 57/78

SUN: Breezy & Humid, Scattered Showers. 59/79

