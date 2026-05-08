First Alert Weather: Smoky skies to start, increase in showers/storms for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning we are tracking a dry and smoky morning commute.
- Wildfire smoke from Lafayette County, FL will continue to be draped across NE Florida this morning until the breeze picks up out of the N/NE by midmorning.
- The air quality in NE Florida where there is smoke, will be “unhealthy” for sensitive groups this morning.
- Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the lower to mid 80s.
- A few isolated showers are possible today.
- The bulk of any rain/storms this afternoon should be south and west of Jacksonville as a front moves in that direction.
- Scattered showers and storms will return tonight/overnight for parts of SE Georgia.
- Scattered afternoon showers and storms will develop Saturday and Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day Weekend.
TODAY: Smoky skies early, Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially south and west of JAX. HIGH: 83
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. SE Georgia shower/storm. Low: 68
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 68/86
MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon storms. 67/88
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/ storms. 69/88
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 65/81
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/85
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/88
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