First Alert Weather: Some dense morning fog, Tracking near record highs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with areas of dense fog and low clouds.

Any fog could linger through 9 a.m to 10 a.m.



Some sea fog is possible through the day along the coast.

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s.

Some neighborhoods will touch 80 degrees over the next several afternoons.

Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief shower ahead of a cold front.

The JAGS playoff game looks to be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. An isolated light shower/sprinkle is possible through midday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and turning breezy.

Cold air returns Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s for the start of next work week.

Highs only in the upper 50s on Monday.

TODAY: AM dense fog, clouds early, then partly sunny. HIGH: 78 (Record: 82 - 2005)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with fog. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: AM fog. Partly cloudy and warm. 60/81 (Record: 83 - 1974)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 61/82 (Record: 82 - 1957)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower through midday. Turning breezy. 60/68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 35/57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 35/62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isoalted shower possible. 40/65

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️