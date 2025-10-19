Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain later today

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday brings a calm and refreshing start, with cool, quiet morning temperatures.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Sunday morning is cool and quiet with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. 
  • The day will begin with abundant sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will rise well into the 80s with gusty southwest winds. 
  • Nice but warm weather for any Jags game watch parties outdoors.
  • A cold front will work through the area late Sunday into Sunday night. It will push a line of weakening showers and isolated storms through our area by the mid-late afternoon/evening. Rain will not be much, but it will be beneficial where it falls.
  • Some showers could have a few wind gusts of 20-30 mph.
  • Generally, rain amounts today will total less than 0.25″, but some inland locations could receive closer to 0.50″.
  • We clear out and dry out through tonight with a dry work and school week ahead.

TROPICS:

  • Invest 98L is a tropical wave about to enter the Caribbean.
  • Growing odds of development with this wave, but its exact eventual path is unclear as the system slows down.
  • Long-range model guidance keeps this system away from the United States.
  • Next name is Melissa.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny morning and warm afternoon, becoming cloudy with a few late-day showers/isolated storm. HIGH: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower early, then becoming clear and cool. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 61/78

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 57/86

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82

THURSDAY: Sunny. 55/79

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 19, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

