FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain later today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday brings a calm and refreshing start, with cool, quiet morning temperatures.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Sunday morning is cool and quiet with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
- The day will begin with abundant sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will rise well into the 80s with gusty southwest winds.
- Nice but warm weather for any Jags game watch parties outdoors.
- A cold front will work through the area late Sunday into Sunday night. It will push a line of weakening showers and isolated storms through our area by the mid-late afternoon/evening. Rain will not be much, but it will be beneficial where it falls.
- Some showers could have a few wind gusts of 20-30 mph.
- Generally, rain amounts today will total less than 0.25″, but some inland locations could receive closer to 0.50″.
- We clear out and dry out through tonight with a dry work and school week ahead.
TROPICS:
- Invest 98L is a tropical wave about to enter the Caribbean.
- Growing odds of development with this wave, but its exact eventual path is unclear as the system slows down.
- Long-range model guidance keeps this system away from the United States.
- Next name is Melissa.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Sunny morning and warm afternoon, becoming cloudy with a few late-day showers/isolated storm. HIGH: 86
SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower early, then becoming clear and cool. LOW: 61
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 61/78
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 57/86
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82
THURSDAY: Sunny. 55/79
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/83
