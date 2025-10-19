FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain later today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday brings a calm and refreshing start, with cool, quiet morning temperatures.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Sunday morning is cool and quiet with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

The day will begin with abundant sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs will rise well into the 80s with gusty southwest winds.

Nice but warm weather for any Jags game watch parties outdoors.

A cold front will work through the area late Sunday into Sunday night. It will push a line of weakening showers and isolated storms through our area by the mid-late afternoon/evening. Rain will not be much, but it will be beneficial where it falls.

Some showers could have a few wind gusts of 20-30 mph.

Generally, rain amounts today will total less than 0.25″, but some inland locations could receive closer to 0.50″.

We clear out and dry out through tonight with a dry work and school week ahead.

TROPICS:

Invest 98L is a tropical wave about to enter the Caribbean.

Growing odds of development with this wave, but its exact eventual path is unclear as the system slows down.

Long-range model guidance keeps this system away from the United States.

Next name is Melissa.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Sunny morning and warm afternoon, becoming cloudy with a few late-day showers/isolated storm. HIGH: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower early, then becoming clear and cool. LOW: 61

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 61/78

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 57/86

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82

THURSDAY: Sunny. 55/79

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/80

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 62/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 19, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️