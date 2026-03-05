Local

First Alert Weather: Spring-like temps take hold

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a mild morning with some areas of fog.

  • Fog will go away mid-morning and then we warm up into the 80s for daytime highs.
  • The weather pattern doesn’t change a whole lot the next 5-6 days.
  • There will still be some fog each morning but the thickness/magnitude depends on the wind.
  • We also can’t rule out an isolated shower here or there.
  • Onshore winds keep the door open for a shower anytime.
  • We also may have some sea breeze showers well inland each evening thru Sunday.
  • But the overall weather pattern is not conducive at all for lots of rain, don’t plan on it.
  • This stagnant pattern continues through Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.
  • It will be mild & a bit humid for the Gate River Run Saturday morning.
  • Don’t forget to Spring Forward Sunday morning as we move into Daylight Saving Time.
  • Then it will be mild & a bit breezy at TPC Sawgrass for Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday.
  • A cold front with rain & storms takes aim for our area around Thursday of next week.
  • Timing, amounts, impact on The Players, etc. is all TBD - stay tuned.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild. High: 83

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 62/84

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/83

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/86

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Thursday, March 5 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read