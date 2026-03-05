First Alert Weather: Spring-like temps take hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a mild morning with some areas of fog.

Fog will go away mid-morning and then we warm up into the 80s for daytime highs.

The weather pattern doesn’t change a whole lot the next 5-6 days.

There will still be some fog each morning but the thickness/magnitude depends on the wind.

We also can’t rule out an isolated shower here or there.

Onshore winds keep the door open for a shower anytime.

We also may have some sea breeze showers well inland each evening thru Sunday.

But the overall weather pattern is not conducive at all for lots of rain, don’t plan on it.

This stagnant pattern continues through Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.

It will be mild & a bit humid for the Gate River Run Saturday morning.

Don’t forget to Spring Forward Sunday morning as we move into Daylight Saving Time.

Then it will be mild & a bit breezy at TPC Sawgrass for Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

A cold front with rain & storms takes aim for our area around Thursday of next week.

Timing, amounts, impact on The Players, etc. is all TBD - stay tuned.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild. High: 83

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 62/84

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/83

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/86

