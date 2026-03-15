First Alert Weather: Storms return before temperatures tumble

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a warm and breezy Sunday
- The sea breeze is moving inland and rain/storms are lifting up from Central Florida
- It’s a waiting game for a few showers and storms to pop this evening
- Looks like most of the activity will hold off until near and after sunset
- A few showers and storms continue overnight and for the Monday morning commute
- Then a line of storms pushes from west to east across the area
- These storms will pose a severe risk, including damaging winds, small hail and tornadoes
- Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to this severe threat
- It won’t rain and storm all day, but stay weather aware and don’t let your guard down
- Thunderstorm activity will clear around 4-5 PM Monday
- Then it gets COLD
- Temperatures fall into the 30s early Tuesday morning with a light freeze inland in Southeast Georgia
- Tuesday’s a partly sunny and cool day with some spots struggling in the 50s during the day
- We have to watch for frost and more freezes inland early Wednesday
- Temperatures gradually warm up through the weekend
- We’ll be getting back into the 80s for daytime highs beginning Saturday
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Low: 65
TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 81
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler. 36/57
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 37/63
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 45/68
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Nice. 45/77
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/81
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/84
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️