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First Alert Weather: Storms return before temperatures tumble

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a warm and breezy Sunday
  • The sea breeze is moving inland and rain/storms are lifting up from Central Florida
  • It’s a waiting game for a few showers and storms to pop this evening
  • Looks like most of the activity will hold off until near and after sunset
  • A few showers and storms continue overnight and for the Monday morning commute
  • Then a line of storms pushes from west to east across the area
  • These storms will pose a severe risk, including damaging winds, small hail and tornadoes
  • Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to this severe threat
  • It won’t rain and storm all day, but stay weather aware and don’t let your guard down
  • Thunderstorm activity will clear around 4-5 PM Monday
  • Then it gets COLD
  • Temperatures fall into the 30s early Tuesday morning with a light freeze inland in Southeast Georgia
  • Tuesday’s a partly sunny and cool day with some spots struggling in the 50s during the day
  • We have to watch for frost and more freezes inland early Wednesday
  • Temperatures gradually warm up through the weekend
  • We’ll be getting back into the 80s for daytime highs beginning Saturday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Low: 65

TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 81

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 45/68

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Nice. 45/77

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/84

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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