First Alert Weather: Sunday thunderstorms and wind before temperatures drop

The First Alert Weather Team regards a Severe Thunderstorm Watch while temperatures average in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1 pm along and north of I-10.

A strong cold front is progressing quickly east this morning.

Ahead of that front is a squall line of thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning.

Outside of rain and storms, wind is increasing with gusts above 35 mph expected later this morning.

The leading edge of storms will move into our far western viewing area between 9 and 10 am, the Jacksonville metro/I-95 corridor in GA between 10 am and noon, and the St. Johns River basin by noon to 2 pm.

A severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain totals will not be high, generally 0.25-0.75”.

We will be clearing some this afternoon as the wind gradually subsides.

Temperatures will fall dramatically tonight into the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise Monday.

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Windy with mid-day rain and storms, some afternoon clearing. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Much colder and breezy. LOW: 40 (30s in GA)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. 40/60

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 39/69

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain. 53/70

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. 46/62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 39/59

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers. 41/60

