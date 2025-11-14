First Alert Weather: Sunny skies heading into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures in the 40s inland and 50s along the coast this morning.
- Some patchy AM fog.
- Sunny skies remain today.
- Highs reaching the mid 70s this afternoon.
- Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees over the weekend.
- JAGS home game on Sunday looking mild in the upper 70s.
- No significant rainfall over the next 7 days as we continue to dry out.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Chilly start. Sunny. HIGH: 74
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. LOW: 48
SATURDAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny. 48/77
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/81
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/82
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/80
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81
