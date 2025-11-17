FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
** A warm and dry workweek **
- This week will be warm and dry. Still rather cool Monday night with lows in the 40s inland to the 50s near and east of I-95.
- Lots of sun through Friday with highs near 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday, warming to 80-85 Thursday and Friday.
- The weekend will begin warm on Saturday before a wind shift to out of the northeast Sunday, bringing a little cooler air but high temperatures still in the 70s.
TROPICS:
All is quiet with less than two weeks left in the Atlantic hurricane season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 51
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and rather warm. High: 79
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 57
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming a bit breezy in the afternoon. High: 80
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/81
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 6183
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/75
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/74
