FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

** A warm and dry workweek **

  • This week will be warm and dry.  Still rather cool Monday night with lows in the 40s inland to the 50s near and east of I-95.
  • Lots of sun through Friday with highs near 80 on Tuesday and Wednesday, warming to 80-85 Thursday and Friday.
  • The weekend will begin warm on Saturday before a wind shift to out of the northeast Sunday, bringing a little cooler air but high temperatures still in the 70s.

TROPICS:

All is quiet with less than two weeks left in the Atlantic hurricane season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and rather warm. High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, becoming a bit breezy in the afternoon. High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/81

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 6183

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/75

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/74

