FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny with temperatures in the 70s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

** A big warming trend for the rest of the week**

Cool again on Tuesday night with lows in the 40s and 50s. But the rest of the week will be warmer with plenty of sun each day and highs reaching near or a little above 80 on Wednesday and Thursday, then into the low to mid 80s on Friday.

Above-average temperatures continue through the weekend under partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

A strong cold front will move across the area Sunday night with only a brief shower or two, but much colder air will ensure the chilliest temperatures of the season *so far* early next week.

TROPICS:

*No action* in the Atlantic Basin… a couple of typhoons over the West Pacific. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 79

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 78

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/83

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 64/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 55/67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 39/65

